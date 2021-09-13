YouTube comedy channel attracts 500,000 subscribers

HCM CITY – Saigon Tếu, the YouTube channel of a comic group in HCM City, has attracted more than 500,000 subscribers one year after release.
The channel offers comedy videos about social issues such as friendship, family and love, which have attracted young audiences, especially teenagers.
Highlighted video series such as Tuế Try , Đầu Tếu (Funny Tếu) and Purgatory are about social relationships and family issues.
Videos about Vietnamese people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have also received a warm response from viewers.
City people in their daily life, their challenges, and their patience and perseverance since the Government’s strict lockdown starting on July 9 are featured.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Saigon Tếu offered live shows every Wednesday.
"Although we delayed new live shows due to the impact of COVID-19, we are still working online," said Uy Lê, creative director of Saigon Tếu.
"Online entertainment is a promising market in Việt Nam. Young audiences love and use YouTube daily."
Saigon Tếu was founded in 2000 with four members, including Lê and other three actors who often perform in FAP TV videos.
The group now has 20 members, including 10 young comic artists.
"We have received many congratulations as well as encouragement from fans on our channel," said Lê, who has been involved in stand-up comedy since 2016.
"Our videos featuring stand-up comedy express our gratitude to fans and ask them to continue to watch. Audience support helps us to bring laughter and meaningful life lessons through our videos," he added.
“Interesting plots related to young people and their challenges and opportunities in modern life have helped comedy series from FAP TV become popular," said Trịnh Anh Nguyên, a lecturer in marriage and family law at the HCM City University of Law.
"I like Saigon Tếu. Their videos are funny and meaningful. The plot is close to my daily life at home and school, and the actors are cute," she said.
Saigon Tếu will offer livestream shows and online workshops about theatre and comedy to entertain and educate young audiences. VNS
