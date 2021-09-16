Youth volunteers join COVID fighting efforts

Nguyễn Thị Oanh (left) prepares food for frontline forces. — Photo tienphong.vn

NGHỆ AN — Nguyễn Thị Oanh, a high school student from the central province of Nghệ An, is putting her free time to good use, helping to fight the pandemic in her homeland.

The 17-year-old Nguyễn Duy Trinh High School student volunteered to play her part helping out in her hometown as soon as the first COVID-19 infection appeared in Nghi Lộc District on June 25.

Her working day starts at 6:30am and ends at 10pm every day, manning checkpoints or concentrated isolation areas.

“Soldiers, police and medical staff are working hard day and night to combat the pandemic,” Oanh told Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper.

“I wanted to contribute a small way to help my hometown control the pandemic. I think young people should be ready to devote themselves in every task.”

She said that she was not worried about the work because she was equipped with knowledge and skills in COVID-19 prevention and control, after carrying out her own online research before volunteering.

She added: "While on duty, I have witnessed many beautiful actions of my local residents. Although they are poor but still bring vegetables and eggs to the kitchen in the quarantine area. We are all trying out best to quickly repel the pandemic.”

Normally at this time of year, many families would be in the fields harvesting crops, but now they are stuck in concentrated quarantine areas.

Oanh and more than 50 youth union members mobilised by the Nghi Lộc District Union have tried to help ensure goods were delivered to consumers.

Oanh said local vegetable growers were very worried as thousands of tonnes of produce were left to spoil in Nghi Thuận Commune, and wanted to do something to help them the farmers.

“In just one day, we helped farmers to harvest and sell more than 20 tonnes of vegetables. We were very tired but happy because we can see smiles and thanks from the people,” said Oanh.

Hundreds of union members and young people have volunteered to take participate in COVID-19 prevention and control work the length and breadth of the country.

Nguyễn Đức Lộc, secretary of Nghi Lộc District Union, said t hey have worked together to support checkpoints, quarantine sties and the community as a whole, always remembering the slogan ‘Ready to go anywhere and do anything when the country needs’. — VNS