Winners of Hanoi creative space design contest announced

Project ‘Railway District 4.0’ wins the first prize in the category of organising creative spaces on the basis of exploiting industrial work in urban areas that must be relocated or switch functions. Photo courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI – A contest seeking new ideas and unique initiatives to build creative and cultural hubs in Hà Nội has announced the winners.

It was jointly organised by the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports and the Kiến Trúc (Architecture) magazine in collaboration with the Hà Nội's People Committee and the Việt Nam Association of Architects.

Since its launch eight months ago, the contest received 93 entries in three categories: promoting creative infrastructure; organising creative spaces on the basis of exploiting industrial work in urban areas that must be relocated or switch functions; and preserving and promoting the value of architectural spaces and traditional planning.

Forty-one of the projects are works of professional candidates and 52 are from semi-professional and amateur contestants.

The organising board has awarded one first prize in each category for professional candidates and one for semi-professional and amateur contestants

In the category of promoting creative infrastructure, the two first prizes went to the project Con Đường Nghệ Thuật Hà Nội ( Hà Nội Art Road) of the joint venture between Avant Architecture and Investment Consultant Joint Stock Company and Arb Vietnam Co Ltd. (Professional); and Hà Nội Phố Cổ: Nghìn Năm Văn Hiến (Hà Nội: Thousand Years of Civilisation) by Nguyễn Văn Tú and Nguyễn Thành Đức.

In the category of preserving and promoting the value of architectural spaces and traditional planning, the project Quận Nghệ Thuật Sông Hồng (Red River Art District) of the Avant Architecture and Investment Consultant Joint Stock Company (Professional); and the project Kết Nối (Connection) by Đặng Văn Quân and Hà Đức Trình (Semi-professional and amateur) won the respective first prizes.

In the category of organising creative spaces on the basis of exploiting industrial work in urban areas that must be relocated or switch functions, the two first prizes went to the project CIRCLE-PUNK by Cube Architecture Construction Design Development Joint Stock Company (professional) and Railway District 4.0 by the group: Nguyễn Kiên Tố, Hoàng Thế Vinh, Nguyễn Đức Thắng, Nguyễn Minh Anh, Nguyễn Thị Minh Hạnh, Trần Duy Tân, Nguyễn Anh Dũng and Trần Hữu Trí.

According to architect Phan Đăng Sơn, chairman of the Việt Nam Association of Architects, editor-in-chief of Architecture magazine and chairman of the jury, the projects are of good quality, showing the enthusiasm and love of the authors for Hà Nội.

Most solutions were proposed on the basis of renovating and transforming spatial functions to promote inherent values, exploiting space to establish creative spaces for the community and the city.

"The jury highly appreciated the projects with unique ideas, new solutions and modern visual language. Those selected for the prizes share the similarities in practical feasibility, association with culture and environment and therefore could be implemented immediately," he said.

In addition, the organisers also awarded six prizes recognised by the council and six voted by readers for quality solutions.

Many sideline activities were held within the framework of the contest to open up and connect the contestants with its theme such as the seminars on designing creative spaces in Hà Nội and transforming industrial heritage into creative spaces. VNS