Whole nation shares difficulties with COVID-19-hit people

* On September 24, the Binh Phuoc provincial Military Command handed over 500 gifts, totaling VND 150 million, to needy people in Bu Dang district. The gifts showed the care and responsibility of the troops towards the locals, helping them soon overcome consequences caused by the pandemic.

* The Tuyen Quang provincial Fatherland Front Committee offered VND 1 billion, 1,000 sets of protective clothing, 1,750 3M face-masks, and 3,000 medical gloves to the Binh Thuan provincial Fatherland Front Committee to assist them in the COVID-19 fight.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Binh Thuan provincial Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Van Tri thanked Tuyen Quang province for the support, committing to soon distributing the medical supplies to COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the province.

* Artillery Brigade 75 of Military Region 7 presented certificates of merit to 18 troops for their outstanding contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

Reportedly, over the past month, more than 300 troops of the unit have been mobilized to Long Thanh district (Dong Nai province) and Go Vap district (Ho Chi Minh City) to combat the disease.

* The Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a ceremony to welcome back 147 religious volunteers who completed their assigned missions at COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the city.

* Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, from September 20 to 24, Naval Region 5 sent two medical teams with vehicles to take part in the COVID-19 prevention and control in Phu Quoc city, Kien Giang province. They are in charge of taking care of COVID-19 patients and close contacts and provided 200 beds to the city's concentrated quarantine facilities. Meanwhile, the region's medical staff went to each household to take samples for COVID-19 testing so as to soon detect infected cases in the community.

* Ho Chi Minh City's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee received medical equipment, worth USD 352,000 (nearly VND 8.8 billion) from the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam and other enterprises.

The medical supplies include four Puritan Bennett 980 ventilators, 55 Terrumo SS830 Syringe pumps, 10 CPAP/ BIPAP Resmed Stellar 150 (Australia) portable ventilators, 12 sets of intubation lights with cameras, and eight monitors. These gifts will be delivered to 30 COVID-19 field hospitals in the city.

* A delegation of the Vietnam People's Navy (VPN), led by its Second-in-Command Officer Rear Admiral Phan Tuan Hung, visited and offered COVID-19 support to Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

Over the past time, the VPN has taken measures to help COVID-19-affected localities. This time, it granted VND 3 million to assist them in overcoming the pandemic.

* A "Zero-VND Market," with the total cost of VND 150 million, was held by the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command to support 500 poor residents in Loc An commune, Dat Do district.

* A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee visited and presented gifts to youth volunteers involved in COVID-19 prevention and control work in Binh Duong province.

