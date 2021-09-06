Whole nation joins hands to ease COVID-19 difficulties

A ceremony was held in Binh Tan district's Military Command to admit more outstanding members to the Party. Four soldiers, Duong Van Khanh, Tran Vo Hoang Tam, Tran Quoc Vu, and Nguyen Minh Chien, were admitted to the Party for their good training results, especially their contribution to the COVID-19 prevention and control in the locality.

* A delegation of the delegation of deputies to the National Assembly of Binh Duong province and representatives of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs presented medical necessities and gifts to support the province in COVID-19 fight.

Previously, the delegation has mobilized VPS Securities Joint Stock Company to support two Medtronic BennettTM 980 ventilators for Binh Duong General Hospital to support the front-line forces in treating COVID-19 patients.

* On the same day, a delegation of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command visited and presented 147 gifts, worth VND 350,000 each, to families of 147 troops who are on the front-line of the COVID-19 fight, and needy workers of Binh Ba Rubber Farm (Chau Duc district). The support, which totaled over VND 50 million, was donated by the officers and staff of the unit's Political Division.

* Thuan An city's Military Command (Binh Duong province) transported and offered 100 gifts to needy people in Dong Ba residential area in Binh Hoa ward, Thuan An city. Each gift, worth VND 500,000, consists of 10kg of rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, and other essentials.

On this occasion, the troops also disseminated information and mobilized the locals to strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

* Co.op Food (Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives) operated a series of buses to transport and distribute goods to people in Ho Chi Minh City.

After receiving the orders, Co.op Food will prepare and arrange goods for delivery. The functional forces only need to hand over the goods to each household in the area.

Translated by Chung Anh