Whole nation joins hands to ease COVID-19 difficulties

A ceremony was held in Binh Tan district's Military Command to admit more outstanding members to the Party. Four soldiers, Duong Van Khanh, Tran Vo Hoang Tam, Tran Quoc Vu, and Nguyen Minh Chien, were admitted to the Party for their good training results, especially their contribution to the COVID-19 prevention and control in the locality.
* A delegation of the delegation of deputies to the National Assembly of Binh Duong province and representatives of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs presented medical necessities and gifts to support the province in COVID-19 fight.
Previously, the delegation has mobilized VPS Securities Joint Stock Company to support two Medtronic BennettTM 980 ventilators for Binh Duong General Hospital to support the front-line forces in treating COVID-19 patients.
* On the same day, a delegation of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command visited and presented 147 gifts, worth VND 350,000 each, to families of 147 troops who are on the front-line of the COVID-19 fight, and needy workers of Binh Ba Rubber Farm (Chau Duc district). The support, which totaled over VND 50 million, was donated by the officers and staff of the unit's Political Division.
* Thuan An city's Military Command (Binh Duong province) transported and offered 100 gifts to needy people in Dong Ba residential area in Binh Hoa ward, Thuan An city. Each gift, worth VND 500,000, consists of 10kg of rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, and other essentials.
On this occasion, the troops also disseminated information and mobilized the locals to strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
* Co.op Food (Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives) operated a series of buses to transport and distribute goods to people in Ho Chi Minh City.
After receiving the orders, Co.op Food will prepare and arrange goods for delivery. The functional forces only need to hand over the goods to each household in the area.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Brian Lara and Smriti Mandhana join hands to champion Women’s National Cricket Tournament for Blind
- Samajwadi Party, Congress in habit of joining hands against us, alleges BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi
- Kerala govt. joins hands with Opposition to fight Centre on CAA
- Rival fronts bury differences, join hands against CAA
- China, Cambodia join hands to develop model village for poverty alleviation in Cambodia
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali join hands with Bhushan Kumar for a film on 'Balakot airstrike'
- Russia, Japan join hands for lunar robot
- Tale of two national registers that have Mamata in a fix
- Transcript: Rep. Trey Gowdy on "Face the Nation," Feb. 4, 2018
- Brave Trump Says He Would Have Disarmed Parkland Shooter With Bare Hands
- Libya civil war and natural resources attract mix of nations
- Boris Becker puts on an affectionate display with a female companion in St Tropez as the pair walk hand in hand during an evening stroll
- Military units carry out meaningful activities for national contributors
- Read The Edge of the Shoal by Cynan Jones, winner of the BBC National short story award
- Thug who killed student in a street robbery joins Plenty of Fish after his release from prison and urges women 'don't be shy give it a try'
- BBC Young Musician cellist, 19, serenades guests at the royal wedding after Meghan and Harry invited him when the Prince saw him play last year
- U.S. senator looks to shoot down Trump bid to ease small arms exports
- Anthony Rendon to join three-time AL MVP Trout at Angels in $245m deal
- Jake Fraser-McGurk to lead Australian squad in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020
- Pakistan's National Tariff Policy - a positive step
Whole nation joins hands to ease COVID-19 difficulties have 575 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.