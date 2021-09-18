Whole nation exerts utmost efforts to support pandemic-hit people

* The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCM City on September 15 held a ceremony to honor 29 religious volunteers who have completed their tasks of supporting COVID-19 prevention and control at Field Hospital No.16 in the city.

At the event, To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the VFF Committee of HCM City, and leaders of the hospital highly appreciated and expressed their deep thanks for the valuable assistance of the religious volunteers in the fight against the pandemic.

Also Chau emphasized that the pioneering and voluntary spirit of the volunteers has spread widely and become great encouragement for the COVID-19 front-line medical force in the pandemic combat.

On this occasion, the VFF Committee of HCM City honored and presented gifts to volunteers who joined front-liners in COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the city.

* On the same day, Gia Lai province received pregnant women and children returning homes from Dong Nai, Binh Duong provinces and HCM City for quarantine.

In particular, the province quarantined 208 pregnant women, 38 children and a family member at Infantry Regiment 991 under the provincial Military Command, the Vocational College 21 under Army Corps 15.

* On September 15, Military Region 7 and the Vietnamese Business Association in HCM City co-launched a program to offer 20,000 gifts to pandemic-hit people.

At the event, the organizers gave 500 gifts to needy people affected by the pandemic in Binh Chanh district.

In the coming time, the organizing panel will continue calling on other units and agencies to help disadvantaged people in the hotbeds of the Southeast region.

* Similar to the above-mentioned units' deeds, the police force of HCM City and relevant units and agencies on September 15 presented gifts to pandemic-hit people in District 4 of the city.

The gifts included 10 tons of rice, 50 boxes of milk, cooking oil, instant noodles and other necessities.

* The General Electric (GE) Vietnam Company provided 3,000 protective suits and over 220 boxes of milk to support anti-COVID front-line medical forces at the Intensive Care Units for COVID-19 patients of Bach Mai Hospital; Viet Duc Hospital; Field Hospitals No.13, No.14, No.16 in HCM City; Binh Tan Emergency and Treatment Supporting Center for COVID-19 patients in HCM City; Nghe An Friendship General Hospital; and the government of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

