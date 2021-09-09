Warning given to Party Delegation to Quang Ninh People’s Court

Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission has decided to give a warning to the Party Delegation to the Quang Ninh provincial People's Court in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures and some senior officials of the court as a disciplinary measure.
In its announcement on September 9, the commission concluded that the officials have violated the Party’s regulations, the State’s laws and the working regulations of the provincial Party Committee and the Party Delegations to the Quang Ninh provincial People's Court, as well as the principle of democratic centralism in considering and deciding to reduce the prison sentence for an ineligible prisoner.
The commission also asked the Party Central Committee's Secretariat impose disciplinary measure s on former Secretary of the Party Delegation to Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and former General Director of the VSS Nguyen Huy Ban, and former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, former Secretary of the Party Delegation to the VSS and former General Director of the VSS Le Bach Hong for their violations of the Party regulations and State laws, regarding the lending of money from the social security fund to a company against the rule, causing serious consequences and significant loss to the State budget.
It also decided to give a warning to Bui Truong Thang, Deputy General Director of the Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage, former deputy head of the Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade for his violations of regulations when providing consultations on the management and use of a high-value land lot in Ho Chi Minh City./.
