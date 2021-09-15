VUFO honors Thai diplomat for contribution to Vietnam – Thailand ties

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) on September 15 presented the “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” insignia to the Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, Apirat Sugondhabhirom, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam – Thailand diplomatic ties (1976-2021).

The decoration was awarded to the Thai diplomat in recognition of his valuable and effective contribution to maintaining and strengthening the friendship and partnership between the people of Vietnam and Thailand.

At the award presentation ceremony held via video teleconference, Chairman of the Vietnam – Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) in HCM City Dinh Khac Duy congratulated Apirat Sugondhabhirom, saying since the Thai diplomat began his mission in HCM City in 2019, he has worked tirelessly to nurture and further develop the two countries' bilateral ties.

The Consulate General of Thailand has sponsored a number of charitable projects, including those providing free life-saving surgeries for children with congenital heart defects and cataract surgeries for impoverished patients in HCM City and Tay Ninh.

It has also offered scholarships to orphans and students from disadvantaged backgrounds and sent Thai students to participate in volunteer work in the southern city, while hosting various cultural and youth exchange events to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Expressing his honor to receive the medal, Apirat Sugondhabhirom said he always treasures his friendship with Vietnamese people and will do his utmost to further beef up the bilateral ties. He affirmed Thailand's commitment to stand by Vietnam's side in combating the COVID-19 in the context that the pandemic is ravaging globally and regionally.

Via the HCM City VTFA, the diplomat presented 30 scholarships to Vietnamese students with excellent academic performance in the city.

