VPA’s senior officers promoted

PANO – The State President’s Office on December 11th held a ceremony to announce the promotion of Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong, Member of the Party Central Committee (PCC), Deputy Defence Minister; Lieutenant General Vo Trong Viet, PCC Member, Deputy Defence Minister; and Lieutenant General Vo Van Tuan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff to Senior Lieutenant Generals.

President Truong Tan Sang, Defence Minister General Phung Quang Thanh, Director of the General Department of Politics General Ngo Xuan Lich, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defence Minister General Do Ba Ty and other representatives from ministries and departments attended the ceremony.

President Truong Tan Sang congratulated the three generals on their promotion and affirmed that the promotion demonstrates the Party’s, the State’s, and people’s deep concern for and trust in the VPA and their acknowledgement of the great contributions of the three officers to the VPA’s construction, combat and development. The President also stressed that the promoted officers are the Party’s, State’s, and Army’s eminent staff who have achieved various feats of arms in the national salvation, construction and protection cause as well as in serving international missions.

President Truong Tan Sang emphasized that together with the pride comes more responsibility, so he hopes the three promoted officers would make more efforts to fulfill their future tasks, contributing to firmly protecting the national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and ensuring a peaceful environment for national development.

He asked the newly-promoted generals to use their abilities, intelligence, and stance to offer good recommendations to the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to help build a strong VPA. The President also requested the generals to be absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people, and continue instructing the effective implementation of the Party’s resolutions on national protection strategy in the new context, party building and the Politburo’s instruction of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example, making contributions to building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and increasingly modernized army.

On behalf of the promoted generals, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Trong Viet expressed the honour of being trusted by the Party and State and promised to be absolutely loyal to the Party, Fatherland and people, and further contribute to the firm protection of the territorial integrity and to the national construction and defence cause.

Translated by Tran Hoai

VPA’s senior officers promoted have 613 words, post on at December 12, 2015. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.