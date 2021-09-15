VNA Press Awards 2020 affirm professionalism, cohesion, responsibility

VNA Press Award 2020 affirms professionalism, cohesion, responsibility.

HÀ NỘI — Winners of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Press Awards 2020 were announced at the agency's information page at https://dhtn.ttxvn.org.vn/ on September 15, on the occasion of its 76th anniversary.

VNA General Director and Chairwoman of the VNA Journalists Association Vũ Việt Trang said the award was a successful event with excellent, high-quality journalism works from all communication units under the agency.

The ceremony of the Vietnam News Agency's Journalism Awards 2020 was planned to take place on the anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21). However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VNA Board of Management and the standing committee of the Journalists Association made the decision to announce the results of the 2020 Press Awards in a special ceremony.

The 40-minute programme, in the form of a video clip, includes an overview of the awards, activities conducted by the Preliminary and Final Round Jury; stories from journalists and reporters in the field; celebrating winning authors and works in eight categories of the Awards.

The music video accompanied by the song "Trái tim Thông tấn" as performed by VNA's Youth Union sets a vibrant atmosphere and demonstrates their will to follow the footsteps of previous generations of journalists, contributing to the mission of the national news agency on the path of integration and development.

With the message "Professionalism – Sense of Responsibility and Cohesion", the VNA Press Awards received 335 submissions in all formats, from print journalism, press photography, television, online journalism to multimedia and graphics.

There were also 17 second prizes, 21 third prizes, and 25 consolation prizes, along with nine extra prizes in categories such as multimedia, infographics, and promising journalists.

On this occasion, the VNA General Director also launched the VNA Press Awards 2021. — VNS