VN artists offer free short tutorial videos on YouTube

Lo Beo Studio shares short videos on how to draw an isometric image on its YouTube channel. Still image taken from video.

HCM CITY – Vietnamese artists are offering a series of short tutorial videos called "Cầm – Kỳ – Thi – Họa" focusing on teaching guitar, chess, singing and drawing for beginners on YouTube since mid-September.

All videos lasting around one minute are expected to help audiences to keep up with lessons and improve their skills during social distancing.

Award-winning singer Mỹ Linh will introduce short videos on basic vocal skills for beginners on her channel Mỹ Linh Vocal Coach by the end of September.

The diva said that even if audiences had no intention of pursuing a singing career, learning a new art form could help them stay optimistic and positive amid the pandemic.

Mỹ Linh graduated from the Hà Nội Conservatory of Music (currently Việt Nam National Academy of Music) in 1997.

She was named an impressive singer at the National Young Bands Festival in 1993, and won prizes at the Cống Hiến (Devotion) Music Awards for album and singer of the year in 2005, among others.

She has performed across Việt Nam and toured Japan and Europe, and has released 15 albums.

Linh's channel has more than 36,000 subscribers and nine videos about singing skills. Her videos are popular and have attracted over 778,000 views.

Having more than 733,000 subscribers, Hiển Râu's channel from guitarist Nguyễn Thượng Hiển is famous for lessons that help audiences improve skills and play different music genres.

Hiển, who has more than 10 years of experience in playing guitar, introduces one-minute videos in basic skills for beginners.

YouTube viewer Đỗ Bá Sơn said he liked the idea of short videos about guitar tips, and asked Hiển to release more videos because they were very helpful.

Meanwhile, Lo Beo Studio has shared two short videos on drawing an isometric image on its 270,000-subscriber channel.

According to the producers, they did not have enough equipment for producing long videos because they are now staying at home. So they decided to introduce short videos to share detailed steps on scale, arrangement of objects, and more.

Lo Beo Studio will be uploaded at 7pm every Wednesday and Saturday.

Chess player Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn has presented four videos on how to become a chess player in one minute on YouTube. Tuấn's videos feature basic tips and moves for beginners, earning nearly 40,000 views.

Tuấn won gold medals at the National Chess Competition for Youth in 1998, and the National Team Chess Championship in 2002 and 2004. He is now coach of the youth chess team of Hà Nội.

He launched his YouTube channel “Dạy chơi cờ vua” (How to Play Chess) in 2015, and now has more than 130,000 subscribers and a total of over 40 million views for 385 videos. — VNS