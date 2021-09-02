VinaCapital Foundation supports vulnerable groups during Covid-19

Launched on August 28, the Grassroots Assistance Program aims to assist thousands of foreigners, healthcare workers and Vietnamese people in Ho Chi Minh City amid the fourth wave of Covid-19.

The program was held by Vietnam Youth Federation of HCMC, HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations, Department of External Relations of HCMC, VinaCapital Foundation, Khang Dien House Trading and Investment Stock Company, and Dragon Capital Vietfund Management.

The event highlighted three missions: supporting Vietnamese people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic; supporting distressed foreigners in the city; and providing medical supplies, meals, and necessities to frontline workers at quarantine sites, field hospitals, and treatment hospitals.

In response to this campaign, VCF donates VND1 billion to VYF of HCMC to provide essential assistance to frontline workers, struggling foreigners, people who have lost their jobs and those with unstable and low-income employment due to the pandemic in the city from now to September 15.

Representatives of VYF of HCMC and donors signed the agreement to launch the Grassroots Assistance Program. Photo by: VinaCapital Foundation

Rad Kivette, CEO of VCF, said: “It is VinaCapital Foundation's honor to join hands with the VYF of HCMC to bring assistance to suffering local communities so that everyone has a chance to overcome these difficult times. VCF is proud to be one of the original two sponsors of this meaningful campaign with Khang Dien House Trading and Investment Stock Company.”

“As the pandemic grows dramatically in the city, VCF will continue to do our best to ensure that the lives and livelihoods of those most affected are protected and preserved. VCF's mission is to create and implement programs that ensure all Vietnamese benefit from the enormous economic growth of Vietnam, especially those from disadvantaged and marginalized communities who face the most difficult challenges.”

This local grassroots assistance activity compliments VinaCapital Foundation's ongoing capacity building commitment to provide over $1 million in medical ventilators and PPE to local hospitals in HCMC and nearby provinces.

VinaCapital Foundation (VCF) is a USA registered 501-c3 public charitable organization, registered as a foreign non-governmental organization in Vietnam. Founded in 2006, VCF supports the economic growth of Vietnam through healthcare and education programs for those who are disadvantaged and underserved. The work of VCF touches the lives of millions of Vietnamese in 63 cities and provinces every year.

VCF's grassroots medical programs include Heartbeat Vietnam which funds children’s heart surgeries, including pre- and postoperative care, as well as Rural Outreach Clinics to screen children in remote areas, and cancer treatment programs for children. VCF initiatives also include prevention and treatment for poor children with retinopathy of prematurity.

Medical capacity building programs include Critical Response – advanced emergency training courses for healthcare workers along with emergency equipment; Clean Water systems for healthcare centers and schools; Survive to Thrive – neonatal care training and equipment. VCF's nationwide education initiative, Brighter Path, empowers ethnic minority girls through formal and informal education programs including girls' clubs in rural high schools, mentoring, soft skills training and full high school and university scholarships.

VCF's vision is a Vietnam where everyone shares in the economic benefits. Every program aims to show deep commitments to women's rights, gender equality, improved nutrition, environmental protection and poverty reduction.

Website: www.vinacapitalfoundation.org