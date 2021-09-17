Viettel’s 5G speed reaches nearly 5Gb a second

With this remarkable speed which is 40 times higher than the 4G speed and two times higher than the current 5G speed, Viettel has become one of the fastest 5G telecommunications networks in Asia.
This achievement confirms the outstanding capacity of mmWave technology used for 5G network that Viettel has been carrying out in Vietnam. A 5G network with super high speed lays the foundations for building smart factories, smart agriculture, smart urban areas, smart cities, smart healthcare, and smart education, and more.
To achieve this record data transmission speed of 4.7Gb a second, the research team with members from Viettel, Ericsson, and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. used the E-UTRA New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), the world's most advanced technology, on the 800Mhz band to help speed up and extend 5G coverage.
While implementing technical solutions at the lab, Viettel used Ericsson's radio equipment and mobile devices using Qualcomm's Snapdragon® X60 Modem-RF System.
Researching and developing 5G networks is one of the six development orientations in Viettel's strategy "In the forefront of creating a digital society" for 2019. Up to now, Viettel has taken the lead in implementing 5G technology in Vietnam and become the only network operator in the world with the capacity of researching and developing 5G equipment.
As confirmed by General Director of Viettel Networks Dao Xuan Vu, the breakthrough in speed helps increase the efficiency of Viettel's 5G network. "We will develop this technology more strongly, so that people, businesses, authorities, and society could experience distinct benefits of 5G in particular and Industry 4.0 in general," said Vu.
Expressing his delight at Viettel's achieving the fastest 5G speed in Vietnam, Mr. ST Liew, Vice President of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte., Ltd. and President of Qualcomm Taiwan (China) and Southeast Asia, said that this event will accelerate the digital transformation in many fields with outstanding efficiency.
ST Liew added that this achievement enables large capacity, multi-Gigabit speeds, and low latency in solutions for individuals and businesses. Another important step in enabling the Vietnamese people to access high-speed 5G equipment anytime and anywhere has been taken. He emphasized the wish to continue to cooperate with Viettel in developing 5G network using mmWave technology in Vietnam.
Translated by Mai Huong
