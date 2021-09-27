Viettel launchs its 5G network in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu becomes the eighth locality in the country to get Viettel's 5G network. — Photo courtesy of Viettel

BÀ RỊA VŨNG TÀU — Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu last week became the eighth locality in the country to get Viettel's 5G services.

Hoàng Văn Khiêm, director of Viettel in the southern province, said at the ceremony his company was proud to be the first operator to offer 5G services in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Trần Văn Tuấn, vice chairman of the province People’s Committee, said 5G would help the province quickly deploy digital government projects

Viettel earlier launched 5G services in Hà Nội, HCM City and Thủ Đức City and Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang, Bình Phước, and Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces.

The company is set to take its 5G services to more provinces and cities. — VNS