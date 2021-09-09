Viettel increases bandwidth to facilitate studying and working online

The move was in response to a problem of the AAE-1 international undersea cable route on the S1H segment, affecting Internet traffic from Vietnam to Singapore on September 4. The interruption of this route affected subscribers' Internet access for studying, work, meetings and entertainment, especially at the time the COVID-19 pandemic is developing complicatedly.

Viettel has shifted the connection traffic to other normally operating international overland and sea cables, such as IA, AAG, and APG.

At 7 a.m. on September 7, the AAE-1 international undersea cable route experienced a flickering phenomenon due to power fluctuations at the landing point in Hong Kong (China), disrupting the Internet connection from Vietnam to other countries through this direction.

The fixing is being conducted. However, the specific recovery time has not been confirmed.

In fact, Viettel's timely allocation and transfer of international traffic between cable routes has actively contributed to maintaining service quality for Viettel customers and other businesses and operators who are exploiting the AAE-1 undersea cable route.

Put into operation in July 2017, the AAE-1 submarine cable system plays a role in improving connection quality towards Europe and the Middle East as well as providing additional capacity of connection direction to Hong Kong (China) and Singapore.

Translated by Song Anh