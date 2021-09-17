Viettel achieves record 5G speed

Viettel’s 5G speed is 40 times higher than 4G speed. — Photo courtesy of Viettel

HÀ NỘI — Viettel has successfully researched, tested and established a 5G data transmission speed of more than 4.7Gb per second. This speed is 40 times higher than the 4G speed and more than two times the existing 5G speed, making Viettel one of the fastest 5G telecom networks in Asia.

This result confirms the outstanding capacity of 5G ultra-short wave (mmWave) technology that Viettel is deploying in Việt Nam. A 5G network with super high speed is the foundation for building smart factories, agriculture, cities, healthcare and education.

To achieve a record data transmission speed, the research team of Viettel, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies used the world's most advanced E-UTRA New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology to increase speed and extend 5G coverage.

In the process of implementing technical solutions at Viettel Innovation Lab, Viettel used Ericsson radio equipment and mobile devices using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® X60 processor.

Viettel has been a pioneer in deploying 5G in Việt Nam and the only network operator in the world with the capacity to research and develop 5G equipment.

Đào Xuân Vũ, CEO of Viettel Networks, said: “This breakthrough in speed helps increase the efficiency of Viettel’s 5G network. We will continue to promote this technology strongly so that people, businesses, governments and society could experience the distinct benefits of 5G in particular and 4.0 technology in general.”

Denis Brunetti, president of Ericsson in Việt Nam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, said: "The new milestone that we and Viettel have set in 5G testing using Ericsson’s latest wireless device – Streetmacro on the mmWave band.

“This is an easy-to-install solution that promises to accelerate widespread 5G deployment in high-density urban areas with many preeminent features, ensuring the best user experience.

“The results of the trial confirm that Viettel’s 5G infrastructure is ready to deliver outstanding 5G services and experiences, and promote the vision of digitising industries in Việt Nam."

ST Liew, vice chairman of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd., said that this achievement enables large capacity, multi-Gigabit speeds, and low latency in solutions for individuals and businesses.

“We have taken another important step in enabling Vietnamese people to access high-speed 5G equipment anytime, anywhere,” he said. — VNS