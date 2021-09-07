Vietnam’s tourism promoted via ASEAN-RoK center’s videos

According to the center, from last year when global travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic began, it has alternatively produced videos introducing tourism spots and resources of ASEAN countries.

The program, entitled "ASEAN Familiarization Tour," is in an effort to enhance ASEAN-RoK tourism cooperation by promoting and discovering the charms and cultural resources of ASEAN tourism.

The first four episodes featuring Brunei, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam will be streamed until September 8 on official YouTube Channels of the ASEAN-RoK Centre and ASEAN tourism agencies.

The episode spotlighting Vietnam offers virtual travels to various regions and mouth-watering foods in the country, one of the most frequently visited ASEAN countries by Korean travelers.

Vietnamese dishes familiar to RoK people include pho, banh mi , and banh xeo , as well as Hue royal cuisine, the highlight of Vietnam's food heritage.

Central Quang Nam province's Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where the East meets the West; and regions where one can enjoy natural wonders of the country such as Tam Coc, Trang An, Dong Van Plateau, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang, will also be introduced.

Source: VNA