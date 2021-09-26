Vietnam’s rubber export to US sees sharp surge

Vietnam exported 23,510 tonnes of rubber worth USD41.87 million to the US in the first 7 months of 2021, up 61 percent in volume and 92.3 percent in value year-on-year.







According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Export -Import Department, Vietnam became the 11th largest rubber supplier of the US in the period, accounting for 2.2 percent of the US's total imported rubber, up slightly from 1.5 percent in the same period last year.

At Quang Tri Rubber Co., Ltd (Photo: VNA)

Notably, Vietnam is the fourth largest supplier of natural rubber to the US with 23,460 tonnes worth USD41.65 million, up 60.8 percent in volume and 92.9 percent in value over the same period of 2020.

According to statistics of the United States International Trade Commission, the US imported 1.09 million tonnes of rubber with a total value of USD2.19 billion in the period, a year-on-year increase of 12 percent in volume and 27.6 percent in value. Indonesia, Thailand, Canada, the Republic of Korea and Ivory Coast were the largest suppliers of the product to the US.