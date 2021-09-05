Vietnam’s National Day marked in Ukraine

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach expressed his delight at achievements made by Ukraine and appreciated further promoting bilateral comprehensive ties.
According to him, two-way trade rose by roughly 10 percent in the first half. Vietnam was among five Asian partners of the European country. The two nations successfully held the 15th meeting of the Vietnam – Ukraine Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade, Scientific-Technological Cooperation in January 2021.
He expressed his belief that with determination of the two countries, bilateral ties will be further expanded with new achievements in the near future.
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik, for his part, said Ukraine is ready to be a partner of Vietnam in Europe and wished that Vietnam would assist the country in moving closer to ASEAN member states.
On the occasion, he also conveyed the congratulatory letter of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to the ambassador.
Participants at the event were treated with traditional music performances and cuisine of Vietnam.
Source: VNA
