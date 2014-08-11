Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

Vietnam’s Mother Goddess’ costume to tour Europe

by Leave a Comment

PANO – Designs of costume worn by Mother Goddess under the Mau (Mother Goddess) Religious sect of Vietnam will be introduced in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany in late this September.

(more…)

Vietnam's Mother Goddess' costume to tour Europe have 291 words, post on at August 11, 2014. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.