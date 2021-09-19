Vietnam’s military engineers active in training for coming U.N. peacekeeping mission

Political Commissar of the Engineering Corps Major General Le Xuan Cat made this statement at Engineering Brigade 229 after inspecting a training session of the Engineering Company to participate in the U.N. peacekeeping operations.

During the program, the engineers practiced various contents such as building different types of bridges and roads, which are based on real missions and follow U.N. standards and requirements.

In his concluding speech, General Cat underlined the Engineering Company's training results and efforts in task performance over the past time, stating that the debut of the company is the outcome of diplomatic work at all levels, demonstrating the U.N.'s respect and appreciation for Vietnam's achievements in the international arena, as well as the prestige of the Vietnam People’s Army, in participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations.

He also stressed that deploying Vietnamese engineers to a U.N. mission is a good opportunity to realize the Party's guidance and State's policy regarding this field. Therefore, they should improve their political stance, uphold their responsibilities, and overcome current difficulties to perform well their assigned missions.

Meanwhile, the Engineering Corps Command's affiliated units should work with functional units to implement relevant tasks, make good preparation for training and COVID-19 prevention and control for the Engineering Company.

Here are some images of the inspection.

Translated by Minh Anh