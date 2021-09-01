Vietnam’s flag raised in San Francisco on National Day

Vietnamese flags fly in front of the City Hall of San Francisco, the US. (Photo: VNA)



San Francisco (VNA) – Vietnam's General Consulate in San Francisco, the US, and the municipal authorities held a ceremony to hoist the Vietnamese flag on September 1 morning to mark the country's 76th National Day . COVID-19 pandemic .

Consul General Nguyen Trac Toan (second from left) and representatives of San Franciso pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)



Mark Chandler, Director of the San Francisco Mayor's Office of International Trade and Commerce, thanked the Government and people of Vietnam for presenting 10,000 masks to the city from the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic.