Vietnam’s flag raised in San Francisco on National Day

Vietnamese flags fly in front of the City Hall of San Francisco, the US. (Photo: VNA)
San Francisco (VNA) – Vietnam's General Consulate in San Francisco, the US, and the municipal authorities held a ceremony to hoist the Vietnamese flag on September 1 morning to mark the country's 76th National Day . COVID-19 pandemic .
Consul General Nguyen Trac Toan (second from left) and representatives of San Franciso pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)
Mark Chandler, Director of the San Francisco Mayor's Office of International Trade and Commerce, thanked the Government and people of Vietnam for presenting 10,000 masks to the city from the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VNA
- In San Francisco, Wielding Influence (Gently) Through Art
- Why Your Team Sucks 2017: San Francisco 49ers
- Mud, Washington Redskins can’t stop San Francisco 49ers
- Sorry Tech Billionaires, San Francisco Just Voted for a Tax to Fight the Homelessness Crisis
- Vexed in the city: Tech's fraught transformation of San Francisco 2014
- Vexed in the city: If you're moving to San Francisco, bring cash. Lots of cash
- South San Francisco Approves Minimum Wage Increase
- Airbnb goes head-to-head with San Francisco lawmakers, again
- Vietnam's Tuong San participates in busy opening days at Miss International 2019
- Airbnb yanks 923 listings in San Francisco
- San Francisco tightens 'Airbnb law' with new amendment
- This San Francisco arts organization is not afraid to challenge its tech-world neighbors
- San Francisco Tech Community Pillories SOPA, PIPA
- San Francisco approves tech shuttle bus pilot program
- Los Angeles is rattled by 3.7-magnitude earthquake days after tremors rocked San Francisco Bay
- San Francisco puts 22 states on blacklist for restrictive abortion laws
- Judge Andrew Napolitano: San Francisco violates NRA’s freedom of speech under Constitution
- San Francisco’s Capt. Wacky Jacky still in search of salmon at 91
- LivingSocial's $1 Lunch Deal Hits San Francisco on Wed.
- San Francisco marks 30th anniversary of major quake
Vietnam’s flag raised in San Francisco on National Day have 295 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.