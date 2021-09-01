Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

Vietnam’s flag raised in San Francisco on National Day

by en.vietnamplus.vn Leave a Comment

Vietnam's flag raised in San Francisco on National Day hinh anh 1 Vietnamese flags fly in front of the City Hall of San Francisco, the US. (Photo: VNA)

San Francisco (VNA) – Vietnam's General Consulate in San Francisco, the US, and the municipal authorities held a ceremony to hoist the Vietnamese flag on September 1 morning to mark the country's 76th National Day . COVID-19 pandemic .

Vietnam's flag raised in San Francisco on National Day hinh anh 2 Consul General Nguyen Trac Toan (second from left) and representatives of San Franciso pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Mark Chandler, Director of the San Francisco Mayor's Office of International Trade and Commerce, thanked the Government and people of Vietnam for presenting 10,000 masks to the city from the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VNA

Vietnam’s flag raised in San Francisco on National Day have 295 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.