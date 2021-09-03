Vietnam’s 76th National Day celebrated in India

In his opening speech, Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau spoke highly of efforts and preventive measures by the Government of India in the COVID-19 fight which have helped stabilize the situation in the country.
He expressed his gratitude to the Indian Government for sending 300 oxygen generators and 100 tons of liquid oxygen to support the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam.
2021 marks the fifth year of the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership, the ambassador said, adding that the countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties next year.
The trade relations between the two countries have flourished, with trade turnover in the first half of 2021 returning to the level before the pandemic and holding ample room for growth, Chau affirmed.
The diplomat voiced his hope that the upward trend will be maintained to soon reach the target of USD 15 billion set by the two countries' leaders.
Source: VNA
