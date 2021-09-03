Vietnamese sniper troops perform effectively

Major General Tran Van Ba, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training under the General Staff and Head of the Contest's Referee Subcommittee, shared the information in an interview with reporters from the People's Army Newspaper.

During the first day of the competition, Thang Long and Long Binh teams of the Vietnam People's Army performed excellently, taking the first place in all five of the first stage’s shooting exercises. Meanwhile, Vietnam also has three firers holding the first, second, and third positions, respectively. The remarkable achievements have left good impressions on teams from other countries, Ba added.

In preparation for the Army Games 2021 in Vietnam, the Department of Military Training made recommendations to the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army to organize sports festivals so as to select outstanding firers for the competition.

This year, the “Sniper Frontier” event is conducted according to the regulations of Russia – the Army Games’ founding and host country, with many shooting exercises at different ranges, requiring firers to perform in different situations. During their first day of competition, the firers had to conduct shooting from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This year’s competition brings together strong teams like Russia and Belarus. Therefore, there will be many interesting performances at the “Sniper Frontier” event.

Especially, the “Sniper Frontier” event is taking place right on the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945). On this occasion, snipers from participating countries sent congratulations to the Vietnamese contingent on the special competition day.

Because they are newcomers to Vietnam, they do not know Vietnamese, so the snipers of the Venezuelan team have created a very special way to congratulate the host country’s snipers on the National Day. They wrote congratulations in their language, then translated it into Vietnamese using Google Translate and presented it to the Vietnamese firers.

Meanwhile, a number of athletes from other nations also congratulated the Vietnamese Sniper Contingent through Vietnamese liaison officers.

Translated by Minh Anh