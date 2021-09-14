Vietnamese, Singaporean diplomats hold online talks

At the event, Vu thanked Singapore for offering timely support to Vietnam, especially essential medical supplies, considering it vivid evidence of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
He spoke highly of Singapore's success in curbing the pandemic, particularly vaccinating over 80 percent of its population to facilitate economic opening and development.
The Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister wished that Singapore would assist in or transfer vaccines to Vietnam as soon as possible.
Chee Wee Kiong underscored the importance of close ties between the two foreign ministries to bolster the Singapore – Vietnam strategic partnership in various areas, including pandemic response, travelling facilitation, opening of the economy and prevention of supply chain disruption.
The two sides discussed Singapore's experience in policy planning to control the pandemic soon, towards economic recovery and bringing the country to "new normal."
Chee spoke highly of Vietnam's efforts and believed that the country will put the pandemic under control, thus facilitating the opening of the two economies and travelling for the two peoples.
Source: VNA
