Vietnamese signal troops praised by Russian athletes

Members of Russia's Signal Contingent highly valued their Vietnamese rivals for their great performance at the "Confident Reception" contest of the Army Games 2021, which took place in Belarus.

After 13 days of competition, the VPA's Signal Contingent brought home a bronze medal. All members of the team felt happy and proud with their achievements.

This year, the "Confident Reception" event attracted the participation of nine contingents, including Russia, Belarus, China, Vietnam and Uzbekistan, among others. Most of the competing stages required skills, swiftness and accuracy.

Despite competing with strong rivals in a foreign environment, the Vietnamese troops always kept their strong will, from training to competition. This was considered one of the key factors for their success at the event.

Many people evaluated that the Vietnamese signal troops' achievement was more than a medal. They won the second "medal" of respect and affection from other participating countries.

Lieutenant Sergei, a member of the Russian contingent, said that the Vietnamese rivals had impressive performance at the Army Games 2020. "Vietnamese athletes reaffirmed their capabilities and skills at this year's event as they landed on the third place among nine participating countries," Lieutenant Sergei added.

The Russian admitted that in spite of having a smaller build, Vietnamese athletes have demonstrated their strength and capabilities. In the "Relay Race" stage, the contingent of the Vietnam People's Army defeated many strong rivals, including Russia, to rank second.

In some stages that require good command of foreign languages and are not their strength, Vietnamese competitors, with firm stance and knowledge, overcame challenges and defeated strong rivals to obtain encouraging achievements.

The "Confident Reception" contest officially concluded on September 4. Once again, the Signal Contingent of the Vietnam People's Army left strong impression on international friends. Their efforts and determination at the games will be remembered by friends from other participating countries.

Translated by Tran Hoai