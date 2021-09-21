Vietnamese President reiterated solidarity with Cuba in meeting with General Raul Castro Ruz

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met with General Raul Castro Ruz on September 20 (local time) as part of his official visit to Cuba.
The President conveyed greetings of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other Party and State leaders, and the people of Việt Nam to the Cuban General.
President Phúc and Gen. Castro Ruz recalled the latter's first visit to Việt Nam 55 years ago in his capacity as Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee, which opened up a new period for solidarity and mutual support between the two countries.
President Phúc informed Gen. Castro Ruz about the contents of his talks and meetings with leaders of the Cuban Party, State and National Assembly during the trip, which are expected to deepen the special traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba in a more effective manner.
Leaders of Vietnamese and Cuban ministries and agencies also held meetings to discuss specific cooperation measures.
The President reaffirmed Vietnamese's solidarity and support to the Cuban people, and thanked the Caribbean nation for its timely assistance to Việt Nam during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuba has sent doctors, presented treatment drugs and shared its locally developed Abdala vaccine with Việt Nam to help with COVID-19 fight.
According to the Vietnamese leader, the two countries reached an agreement on the supply and transfer of production technology of the vaccine, and are working on a cooperation plan regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children.
The Cuban General said he always kept a close watch on Việt Nam's development, expressing his delight at achievements Việt Nam's had recorded.
President Phúc wished good health to the Cuban General and said he hoped to welcome General in Việt Nam again when conditions permit. — VNS
