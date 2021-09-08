Vietnamese foreign minister requests Singapore to consider transferring surplus COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan held a telephone conversation on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday said the two countries should strengthen cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment and education-training to promote their strategic partnership.

During their phone talks, FM Sơn said he highly valued Singapore's support to Việt Nam, especially its commitment to provide Việt Nam with essential medical supplies for the COVID-19 fight.

He highlighted the Singaporean Temasek Foundation's donation of 16 ventilators and a large quantity of medical supplies to Việt Nam on Monday, describing this as a vivid demonstration of the close ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Sơn congratulated Singapore on the full vaccination of 80 per cent of its population, the first country in the world to reach the target, and requested Singapore consider giving or transferring its surplus or unused vaccines to Việt Nam as soon as possible, including transferring through the COVAX Facility.

The Singaporean FM stressed that Singapore always attaches importance to the strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

Sharing difficulties caused by COVID-19 in some Vietnamese cities and provinces at the moment, the minister expressed his belief that Việt Nam will soon bring the pandemic under control.

The Singaporean government stands ready to help neighbouring countries, including Việt Nam, with medical supplies, test kits and vaccines as soon as possible, he said.

The official noted his hopes that the two sides will soon be able to open doors, facilitating the travelling of their citizens.

The ministers agreed to organise the 14th political consultation between the two foreign ministries at an early date to comprehensively review cooperation areas, creating prerequisites for making preparation for high-level visits in the time ahead. — VNS