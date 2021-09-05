Vietnamese flag raised in U.S. city of Jersey on National Day

Addressing the event, Consul Dinh Phuong Mai said the flag raising ceremony is of special significance as it was the first time that the administration of Jersey City has coordinated with the Vietnamese Consulate in New York to host the event on the occasion of Vietnam's National Day.

The event will mark the start of new exchanges between Jersey City Hall and the Vietnamese Consulate in New York in the near future, she said, hoping such the flag raising ceremony will be held annually locally.

"I think it is an opportunity to promote images of the country and people of Vietnam, and at the same time to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and forge closer ties with the local Vietnamese community towards the homeland," said the Consul.

At the ceremony, City Council President Joyce Waterman presented Consul Mai with a statement signed by Mayor Steven Fulop stating that on September 2, 2021, Jersey City has honored Vietnam's National Day, demonstrating the close friendship between the United States and Vietnam.

Waterman said Jersey welcomes people of different nationalities and cultures, including Vietnam, to come and live in the city to promote mutual understanding and develop altogether.

She stressed the flag raising ceremony in Jersey City is to honor the freedom of cultures.

