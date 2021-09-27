Vietnamese films will be screened at World Exhibition EXPO 2020 Dubai

Vietnam Film Week is aimed at introducing to international friends Vietnamese culture and people through unique meaningful cinematographic works.

Seven typical films of Vietnamese cinema will be selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, dubbed or subtitled in English, and sent to the World EXPO 2020 Dubai for evaluation before being widely screened at the event.

The poster for the recently emerging Vietnamese film entitled 'Dad, I'm sorry!' by directors Ba Sang and Tran Thanh

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam Film Week EXPO 2020 Dubai will take place within the framework of the World Exhibition EXPO 2020 Dubai, held in the United Arab Emirates. The film week will run from December 30, 2021, to January 5, 2022. The opening ceremony will take place on December 30.

Vietnam Film Week EXPO 2020 Dubai aims to introduce to international friends the unique works of Vietnamese cinema; promoting Vietnam's film industry; at the same time, creating opportunities for Vietnamese filmmakers to contact and seek international cooperation opportunities in the field of cinema and entertainment.

Through the film week, the images of Vietnam as a beautiful country with friendly people and rich culture will also be presented to international friends. At the same time, the message "Vietnam – an ideal destination for foreign investors" will also be conveyed.

Films are shown at two main venues in the EXPO 2020 Dubai complex, including the Terra Auditorium with up to 200 seats and the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater with over 1,000 seats.

Vietnam Pavilion at World EXPO 2015 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Archdaily.com

The EXPO 2020 Dubai is considered the greatest global gathering in history, designing to showcase the achievements of nations.

About 200 countries and international organizations are expected to join the World EXPO 2020, under its theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

The last World EXPO was convened in Milan, Italy in 2015.

This year, the activities of the Vietnam Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai will focus on the theme of "Vietnam- Distilling the Past, Shaping the future".

According to the plan, the Vietnam Pavilion will hold a series of activities, including the opening ceremony of the EXPO and the opening of the Vietnam Exhibitor; Vietnam's National Day celebration, and the closing ceremony of EXPO 2020.