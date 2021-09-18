Vietnamese Film Week launched in Poland

A scene from Bố Gìa (Dad, I'm Sorry), a comedy production from TRẤN THÀNH TOWN is among five vietnamese filims being shown in cinemas in Poland as part of the Vietnamese Film Week which opened on September 15. Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY The Vietnamese Film Week in Poland takes place from September 15 to October 31.

The event is organised by the Việt Nam Department of Cinematography and the Polish Filmmakers Association.

It introduces feature films Truyền Thuyết Về Quán Tiên (The Legend of Quán Tiên), Bố Già (Dad, I'm Sorry), Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party), Mắt Biếc (Dreamy Eyes), and Song Lang (The Tap Box).

The films are being shown in cinemas in Torun, Warsaw, Krakow, Lodz, and Gdynia.

Organisers hope the film week will introduce the Vietnamese film industry as well as the country’s culture and lifestyle to Polish audiences.

A scene from Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party), a production by director Nguyễn Quang Dũng of HCM City. The film earned VNĐ155 billion ($6.7million) four weeks after its release last year. Photo courtesy of the producer

The event's featured film is Bố Gi à , a comedy by TRẤN THÀNH TOWN, one of HCM City's private film agencies.

It is about the life of an older xe ôm (motorbike taxi) driver living in HCM City who faces challenges earning money for his wife and children.

The film stars famous comedian Trấn Thành and his peer, People's Artist and comic actress Ngọc Giàu. Young actors Tuấn Trần and Ngân Chi are also included.

Comedian Thành, owner of TRẤN THÀNH TOWN, invested VNĐ23 billion (US$1 million) in the production.

He invited blockbuster director Vũ Ngọc Đãng, who has 20 years of experience in the industry, to guarantee ticket sales.

"My film highlights a father and child," said Thành, who plays the xe ôm driver in the film. "The culture and lifestyle of HCM City residents are also featured.”

Bố Già earned VNĐ10.6 billion ($462,000) in ticket sales after its premiere in the City on March 6, 2020. It broke recent ticket sale records for Vietnamese films after earning VNĐ400 billion ($18 million), according to the film's producer.

It was distributed in cinemas in the US and Australia in May after its premiere in Malaysia and Singapore in April.

In the US, it was released in California, Texas, Virginia, Georgia and New York.

In Australia, it was in cinemas in Brisbane and Sydney.

The film's distributor, Thiên Ngân (Galaxy) Studio, has announced it is working with its foreign partners to release Bố Già in Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines this year. VNS