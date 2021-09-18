Vietnamese Film Week launched in Poland

HCM CITY The Vietnamese Film Week in Poland takes place from September 15 to October 31.
The event is organised by the Việt Nam Department of Cinematography and the Polish Filmmakers Association.
It introduces feature films Truyền Thuyết Về Quán Tiên (The Legend of Quán Tiên), Bố Già (Dad, I'm Sorry), Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party), Mắt Biếc (Dreamy Eyes), and Song Lang (The Tap Box).
The films are being shown in cinemas in Torun, Warsaw, Krakow, Lodz, and Gdynia.
Organisers hope the film week will introduce the Vietnamese film industry as well as the country’s culture and lifestyle to Polish audiences.
The event's featured film is Bố Gi à , a comedy by TRẤN THÀNH TOWN, one of HCM City's private film agencies.
It is about the life of an older xe ôm (motorbike taxi) driver living in HCM City who faces challenges earning money for his wife and children.
The film stars famous comedian Trấn Thành and his peer, People's Artist and comic actress Ngọc Giàu. Young actors Tuấn Trần and Ngân Chi are also included.
Comedian Thành, owner of TRẤN THÀNH TOWN, invested VNĐ23 billion (US$1 million) in the production.
He invited blockbuster director Vũ Ngọc Đãng, who has 20 years of experience in the industry, to guarantee ticket sales.
"My film highlights a father and child," said Thành, who plays the xe ôm driver in the film. "The culture and lifestyle of HCM City residents are also featured.”
Bố Già earned VNĐ10.6 billion ($462,000) in ticket sales after its premiere in the City on March 6, 2020. It broke recent ticket sale records for Vietnamese films after earning VNĐ400 billion ($18 million), according to the film's producer.
It was distributed in cinemas in the US and Australia in May after its premiere in Malaysia and Singapore in April.
In the US, it was released in California, Texas, Virginia, Georgia and New York.
In Australia, it was in cinemas in Brisbane and Sydney.
The film's distributor, Thiên Ngân (Galaxy) Studio, has announced it is working with its foreign partners to release Bố Già in Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines this year. VNS
- Vietnamese film week to run in Poland
- Germany Film Week to close with “Amelie Rennt”
- German Film Week in Vietnam: ‘Greetings from Fukushima’
- TIFF & 9/11 20 Years Later: Indie Film Industry Recalls The Worst Day Of Our Lives
- Marrakech International Film Festival Postpones 19th Edition, Moves Workshops Online
- Vietnamese Students’ Association built up in Europe
- Vietnamese Students’ Association in Europe established
- This legislation is an attack on the free press in Poland
- EU crisis as Hungary and Poland threaten bloc's very existence: 'What is left?’
- European Union Takes Legal Action Against Poland... For Refusing To Do As They Are Told
- Venice Film Festival 2021: Penelope Cruz Wins Best Actress, Audrey Diwan's The Happening Wins Golden Lion
- With 3 Movies Ready for Release, Salman Khan Says 'We Make Films But Where to Release Them'
- World's first NFT film is a Covid-19 thriller starring Anthony Hopkins
- Song Joong-ki, Park So-dam to host Busan International Film Festival opening ceremony
- HBO Max to launch Oct 26 in Europe, 14 more territories next year
- IATSE And AMPTP Fail to Reach Deal On New Film & TV Contract, But Negotiations Continue
- Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Why is Blackpool week cancelled again?
- Sea's Shopee to debut in Europe with Poland launch - sources
- MN Dance Company – the brains behind BTS’ Black Swan video – on how they brought the stunning film to life
- Allen Glick, ‘frontman for the Mob’ in Las Vegas who turned state witness and was portrayed in the film Casino – obituary
Vietnamese Film Week launched in Poland have 707 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.