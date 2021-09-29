Vietnamese film enters Busan international film festival

The film is not recommended for children under the age of sixteen. The 99-minute movie begins with a mother caring for her son till her final breath. Her son insisted on cremation, while her neighbor chose to bury her.

Meanwhile, another story in the film is about a woman who decides to bury her husband in his hometown after he was killed in a construction accident. The wife's faithfulness, on the other hand, is questioned by the husband's relatives because she is young and beautiful.

Director Park Sung Ho, Member of the festival's organizing committee, said, "In the end, how living people react to death determines how they feel about it. No one can be forced to miss someone or to carry a memory debt. Director Bui Kim Quy's Memoryland focuses on revealing the reality that no one can avoid."

The Vietnamese film will compete for the New Currents Award this year against ten rivals from Iran, China, and India. This is Bui Kim Quy's second film, which was supported by the ASEAN Cinema Fund Busan's Script Development Fund. The film has three screening sessions and audience exchanges in Busan.

Since 1996, the Busan International Film Festival has been one of the Asian largest film festivals. With 21 categories, the event hopes to recognize young directors and newly-released works.

Translated by Minh Anh

Source: PAN/VnExpress