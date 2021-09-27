Vietnamese, Cambodian, Lao top leaders discuss cooperation

(From left) General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulit, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and President of the Cambodian People's Party and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen had a meeting in Hà Nội on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President of the Cambodian People's Party and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith held a meeting in Hà Nội on Sunday.

At the meeting, the leaders of the three parties highly valued the significance and importance of the meeting and informed others of the situation of each party and country, including party works and socio-economic development, especially in the context of the fight against the COVID-19.

The three Party leaders exchanged ideas on cooperation over recent years, discussed orientations for the future, and agreed on the importance of the traditional relations, solidarity and friendship among the three parties and countries.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields, promote the currently effective cooperation mechanisms, and to continue exchanging ideas and working together in the fields in the future, for the benefit of the three countries' people and for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world over.

On the occasion, the Cambodian leader paid courtesy visits to Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and the Lao leader had a meeting with his counterpart President Phúc. — VNS

The three leaders stood together for the commemoration photo. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

