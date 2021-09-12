Vietnamese ambassador urges end to all military actions in Yemen

The event also saw the presence of new Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg, U.N. deputy humanitarian chief Ghada Eltahir Mudawi, and Executive Director of the Marib Girls Foundation for Development Entesar Al-Qadhi, who provided briefings of the situation in Yemen.

Speakers said military confrontation has continued in many places across Yemen, especially Marib, leading to heavy casualties, including women and children.

They held that it is necessary to resolve humanitarian, economic, and social challenges to Yemen by lifting the ban on vessels carrying imports and oil from entering and exiting from ports. They urged relevant parties to resume political dialogue in which women's participation needs to be enhanced.

They also underlined the need to deal with the Safer oil tanker issue and let the U.N. technical team access the vessel to perform duties.

UNSC member states voiced their concerns about military attacks, especially in Marib, appealed for civilian protection, and stressed the necessity of increasing finance for humanitarian activities in Yemen.

Some countries welcomed the organization of a conference on sponsorship for Yemen on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly high-level week in September.

They also called for more efforts to deal with the challenges facing Yemen, emphasizing humanitarian access must be unimpeded.

Participating countries voiced their support for Grundberg's efforts to seek a comprehensive political solution for Yemen and asked the related parties to cooperate with him.

In his remarks, Ambassador Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the U.N., condemned the attacks against Saudi Arabia and expressed his concern over the escalating military confrontation in some places in Yemen, particularly Marib.

He noted that these hostilities are threatening millions of lives in Yemen and jeopardizing peace efforts by regional and international partners.

The diplomat appealed to the parties concerned to respect the independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Yemen. He also called for respect for the International Humanitarian Law and the implementation of Resolution 2573, including protecting civilian infrastructure, and urged the parties to step up the enforcement of the Stockholm Agreement and the Riyadh Agreement.

Source: VNA