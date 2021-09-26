Vietnamese Ambassador highlights upcoming Russia visit by FM

Khoi said the visit, scheduled for September 25-29, will be the first overseas trip by the Vietnamese FM. It is also the highest-level visit to Russia by a Vietnamese official in the past two years when the two countries are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Via the visit, the minister wants to convey the most important message that the consolidation of the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership is a consistent policy and guideline of the Vietnamese Party and State, and Russia is always a priority in Vietnam's external policy, Khoi said.

About the fight against COVID-19, the diplomat said the two countries have maintained channels to share experience in pandemic prevention and control as well as worked closely together on vaccine issues.

Regarding the significance of the visit, Khoi said the visit is meant to maintain all-level liaison between the two nations, enhance collaboration in politics, external relations, national defense and security.

It is due to take place in the context that the two countries recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 20th anniversary of strategic partnership in 2021, and are preparing for the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership next year.

Minister Son will mention collaboration in pandemic prevention and control, medicines and vaccines, and post-pandemic economic recovery, he said, adding that the visit is also expected to maintain, restore and strengthen economic, trade and tourism bonds.

In the near future, Vietnam will gradually re-open tourism market for fully-vaccinated visitors who show a certificate of negative RT-PCR testing result to the virus. Vietnam considers Russia a key market in the field, Khoi said.

According to the ambassador, Minister Son will also talk with Russian leaders on the Vietnamese community in the country.

