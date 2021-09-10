Vietnam works to launch vaccine passport soon: Vice Spokesperson

At the ministry's regular press conference on September 9, Vice Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet added that Vietnam is also studying a closed tourism pilot program for international tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Regarding pandemic prevention and control as well as social security in Ho Chi Minh City, the diplomat said that although there are still many difficulties and the epidemic condition is still complicated, many positive signs have been seen in this hotbed.
The fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam and HCM City has so far received valuable support from international friends and community, he said, expressing his sincere thanks for such assistance.
Source: VNA
