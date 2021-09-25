Vietnam wants to become food innovation hub in the region: President

In his remarks, President Phuc noted "cooperation among countries, partners, and actors within the food systems must serve the interest of the people," He stressed that food security lays the groundwork for Vietnam's efforts in eradicating poverty, improving the people's living standards, promoting the "transparent, responsible and sustainable" development of the Vietnamese agriculture.

In that spirit, the Vietnamese State leader made several proposals to ensure food security in the context of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vietnamese President highlighted the necessity to pursue a "multi-value" agricultural development model, encompassing socio-economic-cultural issues, landscapes and the environment.

It is necessary to develop a green, low-emission and "nature-based" agriculture that is climate resilient and responsive to the complicated evolution of COVID-19, he stated, adding that priority should be given to promoting rural economic development, ensuring food supplies, reducing food loss and food waste, effectively managing natural resources, and biodiversity conservation.

He called for investment in agricultural infrastructure conducive to agricultural production and rural economic development, noting that private sectors should be encouraged to make responsible investment, and we should also better expand public-private partnership models.

He suggested formulating and frequently updating a National Nutrition-Balanced Plan as the basis for production and distribution, adding that it is also essential that we step up education and information dissemination to create a healthy food system, appropriate and nutrition-balanced diets, and green and responsible consumption trends, while preventing wastefulness.

President Phuc also said digitization needs to be accompanied by policy and institutional reforms that revolve around farmers and consumers. It is also necessary to form sustainable agricultural value chains, focusing on food safety and standardization of procedures and qualities.

At the same time, to sustainably develop the food systems, it is essential to expand international cooperation in conducting studies and forecasts, and building early warning systems for natural disasters and diseases; and to ensure the sustainable management of land and water resources, biodiversity, cross-border water and marine resources, he said.

The President affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to participate in cooperation arrangements led by the U.N.

"If we all work together, nothing is impossible, including the realization of the SDGs – 2030," concluded the Vietnamese leader.

Source: VNA