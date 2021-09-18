Vietnam – U.S. mutual support in COVID-19 fight wins high appreciation

Vietnamese Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc thanked international friends and partners, especially the U.S. Government and people, for supporting Vietnam in COVID-19 response.
He emphasized Vietnam's diplomatic efforts amid the pandemic and affirmed that high-level mutual visits and meetings which have taken place and will be organized have been helping to intensify the Vietnam – U.S. comprehensive partnership and contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the Asia-Pacific region.
Taking part in the celebration, Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council, highly valued the two countries' mutual assistance in the most trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, as seen in Vietnam's presentation of personal protective equipment to the U.S. and the latter's donation of vaccine to the former.
He noted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent opening of its Southeast Asia Regional Office in Vietnam will help further strengthen bilateral ties in the pandemic fight.
At the event, many international friends and Vietnamese people in the U.S. offered congratulations on Vietnam's National Day, expressing their belief that the two countries' relations will keep flourishing, and Vietnam will surmount pandemic-caused difficulties soon, recover, and develop sustainably.
Source: VNA
