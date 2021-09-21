Vietnam to promote projects in Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone: President

Leaders of the zone expressed their hope for more investment projects from Vietnam on the basis of the two countries' special traditional friendship and many cooperation agreements signed in the judicial, trade, and financial areas.
President Phuc noted with satisfaction that Vietnam and Cuba has just finished negotiations and signed an official contract under which Vietnam will buy 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Cuba. He described this as a particularly important achievement marking the comprehensive success of his official visit to Cuba this time.
The Vietnamese leader said Cuba's building of an special economic zone, industrial park, and processing area is in line with the common trend of countries worldwide.
He lauded Vietnamese firms' investment in the special development zone despite the long distance and expressed his delight at the fact that Vietnam is the second biggest foreign investor in Cuba.
President Phuc expected that Cuba will invest more in the zone's infrastructure and offer a flexible and preferential investment policy to attract more investors. Favourable and simple administrative procedures to create the best possible conditions for investors are needed, he added.
On the occasion, the President called on Vietnamese enterprises to pay attention to and increase investment in the Mariel Special Development Zone.
