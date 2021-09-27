Vietnam successfully develops first Sputnik V vaccine batch

The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, evaluated the batch coded SV-030721M on August 26 and found that it meets quality standards.
Vabiotech President Do Tuan Dat stated that the company plans to import semi-finished Sputnik V vaccine this month in order to pack them, allowing Vietnam to become self-sufficient in Sputnik V vaccine supply.
The vaccine uses heterogeneous boosting, meaning that it utilizes two separate vectors over the course of two doses, according to the manufacturer, providing longer immunity than vaccines that use the same delivery method. There is a three-week gap between two shorts.
Sputnik V’s efficacy is 91.6 percent, according to a clinical test result published in the journal "The Lancet." After injection, 98 percent of volunteers produce antibodies against the virus.
On March 23, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health gave Sputnik V conditional approval for emergency use. On July 21, Vabiotech officially announced the trial production of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Vabiotech is also aiming for the registration of the Sputnik Light vaccine, which just requires one shot, according to President Do Tuan Dat.
Translated by Song Anh
