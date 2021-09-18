Vietnam strengthens economic exchange with French localities

Welcoming Thang at an official ceremony at the city hall of Mâcon – the capital city of Saône-et-Loire province, Mayor Jean-Patrick Courtois spoke highly of the ambassador's selection of Mâcon as one of first destinations in France for his working visit since taking office in July.

Mayor Courtois said local firms are dynamic and ready to set up economic ties with Vietnam, adding that some local companies have worked with Vietnamese partners for years.

The Mayor affirmed Thang's working visit has created conditions for both sides to have a chance to discuss the two countries' relations as well as explore new cooperation opportunities.

Ambassador Thang expressed his hope that with the city's economic and cultural potential, the two sides will advance further in bilateral cooperation.

Also during the September 16-17, he met with Jullien Charles, head of Saône-et-Loire province, and André Accary, head of the provincial council, who expressed their wish to see the friendly relations between their province and Vietnam will flourish in various areas.

The provincial leaders pledged to foster the relations, contributing to the development of cooperation and friendship between France and Vietnam.

During the trip, the ambassador and Vietnamese representatives on trade and investment had working sessions with and visited many local businesses such as wine producers Hameau DUBOEUF and Maison LORON, the METSO mining machinery and equipment factory and the DUCERF wood processing company.

In particular, a business meeting on the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the EU held on September 16 in Mâcon by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saône-et-Loire, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in France, was successful with the participation of about 50 local entrepreneurs.

Source: VNA