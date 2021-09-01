Vietnam seeks to strengthen cooperation with Russia, Australia

Trade, investment, and economy are major pillars in cooperation between Vietnam and its key partners.

Vietnam is giving priority to strengthening cooperation with strategic partners in all spheres for a speedy economic recovery.

Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh gave the remarks during meetings with Ambassadors of Russia and Australia on September 1.

Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (r) and Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (l). Source: Economic Commission

Newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko noted Russia considers Vietnam a priority partner in its foreign policy in Asia-Pacific and is committed to bolstering the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to Bezdetko, the two countries' cooperation in trade, economy, and investment has been progressing since the signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (VN-EAEU FTA).

To further strengthen bilateral cooperation, Bezdetko suggested the two countries should continue focusing on trade, economic, and investment relations.

Tuan Anh welcomed the new Russian ambassador while expecting Russia to continue providing Covid-19 vaccines and transfer technology of vaccine production for Vietnam.

Overview of meeting between the Head of Economic Commission and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.

In a separate meeting on the same day, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie suggested the Economic Commission soon finalize an enhanced economic cooperation strategy between Vietnam and Australia and support mechanism on annual dialogues at the ministerial level on energy, resources, and trade.

Mudie also called for both countries to cooperate on reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO) towards a fairer and more balanced global trade.

Tuan Anh said the Party and State attached significance to Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership while thanking Australia for this country’s timely support for Vietnam in gaining access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The head of the Economic Commission expected the two countries to further cooperate in healthcare and support each other in multilateral forums in trade and investment, especially in the WTO and other regional FTAs.