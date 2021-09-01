Vietnam’s PM meets domestic health experts for pandemic fight

The cabinet's leader said that the pandemic might last for a long time. Vietnam will spare no effort to contain it.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today [September 1] met a group of more than 70 health professionals, scientists, incumbents, and former health officials to make full use of expertise in the fight against Covid-19.

He praised the contributions of the health sector over the past two years and called for more contributions to the pandemic fight.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Photo: Nhat Bac/ VGP

On the same day, Chinh called on the international community to assist Vietnam in the fight against Covid-19 when he delivered a speech on September 1 on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day.

Chinh said international cooperation through experience sharing, supply of medical equipment, and technology transfer becomes important for Vietnam's pandemic fight.

He stressed the importance of vaccines and emphasized that Vietnam needs vaccines as much as possible in the quickest manner.

Chinh said Vietnam is determined to stamp out the virus by speeding up the vaccination campaign to maintain economic activities, affirming that the government will always facilitate business operations and smooth the supply chain.

In another move, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long today [September 1] called on the support and contributions of domestic health experts in the fight against Covid-19.

Long emphasized that the expertise in the health sector will help save lives and protect frontline health workers.

Today, the Ministry of Health released the new message against Covid-19. The "5T message" in the Vietnamese language includes masking – disinfection – distance – no gathering – medical declaration), testing, vaccination, enough food at home, and health care at home.

The ministry said the new anti-pandemic protocol is considered a "stronghold" against Covid-19 in the face of social distancing.

Vietnam today reported 11,434 Covid-19 infections, including 5,368 in Ho Chi Minh City and 3,440 in Binh Duong. It drives up the total to 473,530, including 53% recovered, and more nearly 12,000 deaths.

Hanoi relocates people in Thanh Xuan Trung Ward, Thanh Xuan District on September 1. Photo: Hong Thai

Hanoi

In the evening of September 1, the city started relocating about 1,200 residents out of the hotspot of Thanh Xuan Trung Ward, Thanh Xuan District to FPT University's dormitory in the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Thach That District.

The move is aimed to curb the transmission in the infection chain that has caused nearly 400 confirmed cases.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh came to check the anti-pandemic mission in the locality, asking local authorities to tighten control over quarantine, conduct massive testing, boost vaccination, and ensure supply of necessities to residents.

Khong Minh Tuan, deputy head of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control and Prevention told local media that Hanoi would likely continue lockdown after September 6 (the last day of the extended lockdown that lasts for six weeks in total).

"We need to review the risk based on testing results to have the next move, however, there might be at least one week more of the restrictions," Tuan said.

Commenting on the possible semi-lockdown (in high risk areas only), Tuan said it really matters if relaxing the restrictions while other parts remain risky.

The measure could be taken if tougher restrictions are imposed, he noted.

Soldiers take shopping service. Photo: HCMC Press Center

Ho Chi Minh City

On September 1, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai began working as head of the municipal committee against Covid-19.

He took responsibility for directing the city's anti-pandemic mission and recovery plans.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) has more than 91,000 infections (F0) treated at home and more than 40,000 hospitalized. Of the patients treated in medical facilities, 2463 are children aged below 16.

To give better care to F0 at home, the local health sector said it needs 200,000 family medicine portions for them.

Currently, the city's main mission includes testing, taking good care of critical cases, and ensuring the supply of necessities to vulnerable groups.