Vietnam’s homegrown Nanocovax COVID-19 vaccine to be assessed by Indian institute

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed at a ceremony held in Faridabad city of India's Haryana state on September 23.

According to the agreement, the THSTI will evaluate immunogenicity of the Made-in-Vietnam Nanocovax COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology of Vietnam.

Under the agreement, Nanogen will send cell samples of volunteers participating in the third trial phase of Nanocovax to the THSTI for assessment.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau affirmed that the collaboration with the THSTI holds significant meaning for Nanogen in the research and development of the vaccine candidate.

The Indian institute's objective evaluation will help confirm the quality of Nanocovax and serve as a foundation for Nanogen to produce the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine for domestic use as well as for export.

THSTI is an institute of the Department of Biotechnology at the Ministry of Science and Technology of India. It has taken part in various vaccine development, assessment and trials in the country.

Nanogen is working with relevant Vietnamese agencies to step up trials of the vaccine candidate so that it will soon receive approval for emergency use in Vietnam.

Translated by Chung Anh