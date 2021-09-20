Vietnam records additional 10,040 Covid-19 cases

A woman gets vaccinated at a vaccination site in District 1, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)
Ho Chi Minh City, which is the country's current largest pandemic hotspot, reported the highest number of infections with 5,496 cases. It was followed by neighbouring Binh Duong province (2,332), Dong Nai (953) and An Giang (287).
The remainders were detected in Long An (249), Kien Giang (151), Tien Giang (102), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (84), Tay Ninh (53), Can Tho (52), Khanh Hoa (37), Binh Dinh (30), Quang Ngai (24), Hanoi (20), Ca Mau (18), Quang Binh (15), Binh Phuoc (15), Ninh Thuan (15), Phu Yen (13), Quang Nam (13), Hau Giang (11), Dak Nong (11), Tra Vinh (8 ), Binh Thuan (7), Dong Thap (6), Ben Tre (6), Quang Tri (5), Bac Lieu (3), Da Nang (2), Vinh Long (2), Thanh Hoa (2), Ha Tinh (1), Hung Yen (1), and Bac Ninh (1).
The new patients brought the total of Covid-19 cases in Vietnam to 687,063, ranking 47th out of 222 countries and territories worldwide in terms of infections per one million people.
A total of 9,137 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the same day, raising the total number of recoveries to 457,505.
A further 233 fatalities were reported on September 19, lifting the country's death toll to 17,090.
On September 18, 455,317 doses of vaccines were administered. So far, 34,095,243 doses of vaccines have been given to people, including 27,577,472 first shots and 6,517,771 second jabs.
VNA
