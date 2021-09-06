Vietnam ranks high at Army Games 2021

Major General Pham Van Thai, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), made that statement in a recent interview with reporters from the People's Army Newspaper.

Below is the major content of the interview.

The Army Games 2021 successfully ended in 11 countries and territories with a closing ceremony held on September 4 in Russia.

This year, the VPA contingents competed in 15 contests in the framework of the Army Games 2021, including 13 events held abroad and two staged in Vietnam, with five of the events participating in for the first time. During the games, the VPA's contingents affirmed their competence with remarkable achievements.

As a result, Vietnam won one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, and many other noble awards. At the Army Games 2021, all participating troops raised their high sense of responsibility and determination to attain the highest results. Despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as unfavorable weather conditions, all contingents accomplished their competitions and no teams had to stop competing due to the disease.

The Army Games is an occasion for Vietnam to beef up defense cooperation with participating countries, especially the long-standing traditional relationship between Vietnam and Russia, on the basis of solidarity and mutual understanding.

Via the games, the VPA can also gain experience of building strong will and determination, demonstrating leadership capabilities, as well as making full use of weapons and equipment. Meanwhile, it is also an opportunity for Vietnam to raise training and combat readiness as well as select appropriate training programs in line with reality.

