Vietnam puts people at center of development: PM

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chinh affirmed that in the past 76 years, the Vietnamese Party, State and people have constantly struggled to safeguard independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity as well as the right to self-determination of the nation and the right to freedom and happiness of its people, in the spirit of "Nothing more precious than independence and freedom."

Especially, after more than 35 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), with the valuable and effective support of international friends, Vietnam has gained great achievements in all fields.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and with the engagement of the whole political system and the will and unyielding spirit of the people, Vietnam has exerted efforts to accomplish key tasks of pandemic prevention and control, economic development and recovery, and safety for everyone, including foreigners working, studying and living in the country.

The Government leader took the occasion to thank countries, friends and international organizations for their close cooperation and active and effective support for Vietnam, especially in the fight against the pandemic, as well as their creation of favorable conditions for the overseas Vietnamese community.

Chinh suggested countries and international organizations continue promoting cooperation; sharing and transferring technology, experience, finance, medical equipment, and vaccines for Vietnam; and at the same time facilitating investment, international trade, and collaboration in the transportation of people and goods between countries.

According to him, Vietnam's stability and development is always associated with an environment of peace, cooperation and development of the region and the world. The Government always implements the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification, and active international integration, and being a good friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.

Vietnam will persistently address disputes on territorial sovereignty, sea and islands by peaceful means on the basis of international law; and maintain a peaceful and stable environment for rapid and sustainable development of the country. In addition, it wishes to join hands in solving traditional and non-traditional security issues; and promoting globalization and international integration and linkage, for a green, clean, sustainably developing, and more humane world, Chinh added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Saadi Salama, Head of the Diplomatic Corps in Vietnam, said that the Declaration of Independence delivered by President Ho Chi Minh at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945, has strongly confirmed the national sovereignty of the Vietnamese people with the whole world, opening a new era on the path of development.

He pledged to maintain efforts to further strengthen, promote and expand the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and international organizations towards a common goal for a world of peace, equality, prosperity, cooperation and development.

Source: VNA