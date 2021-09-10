Vietnam News Agency has first female General Director

Vũ Việt Trang, Director General of Vietnam News Agency. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday signed Decision 1469/QD-TTg appointing Vũ Việt Trang as general director of the State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The decision took effect the same day.

Vũ Việt Trang, the new General Director of VNA, born October 16, 1969, graduated from Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, majoring in English, in 1993.

She started working at VNA in 1993 as a sub-editor for the News for Foreign Service Department.

In 2004, she was promoted to head of the English Desk at the News for Foreign Service Department and assistant to the department's director.

In 2005, Trang was appointed deputy director of the Editorial Secretariat and External Relations Department of the VNA.

She became director of the Editorial Secretariat and External Relations Department in 2011.

On November 17, 2017, Trang was appointed deputy general director of VNA by the Prime Minister.

During her career, she has been awarded the Prime Minister's Certificates of Merit several times for contributions to the coverage of the APEC Leaders' Meeting and related meetings in 2006; the communication drive on the 12th National Party Congress in 2016; outstanding work performance in 2018; and for her role in the communication drive on the Vietnam ASEAN Year 2020.

She was admitted to the Party in 2000, and has been a member of the VNA Party Committee since 2014, and a member of the standing board of the VNA Party Committee since 2015. — VNS