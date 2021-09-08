Vietnam lose 0-1 to Australia in World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam’s midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai (in red) dribbles the ball (Photo: SGGP)
This is the first match that the video assistant referees (VAR) system has been applied at the Hanoi-based stadium. Spectators were not allowed due to COVID-19 restriction measures.
In the first half, after a VAR review, the referee refused to give Vietnam a penalty kick after an Australian player attempted to block a shot from Vietnam's midfielder Nguyen Phong Hong Duy.
Vietnam were able to keep a clean sheet just minutes before the end of the first half, when Australian defender Rhyan Grant scored from a header.
Although Vietnam could not equalise, the team in red maintained its discipline and mental fortitude in the second half, with a number of attacks being launched against the Australian side.
Vietnam are to face China at a neutral venue on October 7.
They were defeated 1-3 by Saudi Arabia in the previous match of the qualifiers' final round held on September 3 (Vietnam time).
This is the first time Vietnam have ever played in such a round of World Cup qualifiers. They are in Group B along with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman for a spot at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
