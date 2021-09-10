Vietnam keen on cooperating with Austrian university in life science research

Briefing the Vietnamese official on training and researching activities of the university, BOKU Rector Hubert Hasenauer said that BOKU is a leading European university on sustainable development and life sciences, focusing on developing living space, natural resources and environment management, and nutrition and medical security.
BOKU currently has more than 12,000 students at all training levels, 20 percent of whom are from different foreign countries, along with more than 1,000 research projects. Its partner network spans all over the world.
The university leader said that BOKU is willing to partner with Vietnam’s agricultural sector in training and research in life sciences and natural resource management.
Minister Hoan showed special interest in BOKU's life science research and the applicability of training and researching activities of the university.
He said that Vietnamese agricultural sector is in need of a new approach to the transformation from single value to integrated and multiple values, creating new living space and ecosystem for agriculture and rural development, stressing that BOKU's philosophy are very suitable for the sector's growth orientations.
Minister Hoan showed hope to foster cooperation with the 150-year-old university in the time to come, while proposing a number of exchange and support programs in training and researching between BOKU and training facilities run by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The same day, Minister Hoan also visited a number of eco-tourism farms in Austria.
Source: VNA
